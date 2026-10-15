Infosys hiring 20,000 graduates to meet booming AI services demand
Business
Infosys just announced it's bringing on 20,000 new graduates this year, even though 80,000 employees are already using artificial intelligence (AI) tools.
The company says it's all about meeting the booming demand for artificial intelligence (AI) services, which could account for almost half of Infosys's work within two to three years.
Recruits will help clients deploy AI
New recruits won't just be coding; they'll learn how to help clients roll out artificial intelligence (AI) systems and handle big changes at work.
CEO Salil Parekh put it simply: New hires will play a crucial role in helping clients navigate their AI journeys.