Infosys named 1 of world's most ethical companies for 2026

Recognition is based on tough review

This recognition isn't just about good PR: it's based on a tough review of how Infosys handles things like ethical culture, diversity, ESG (think: environmental, social, and governance), and its supply chain.

The company employs more than 330,000 people.

CEO Salil Parekh says it all comes down to strong corporate governance, ethical conduct, and responsible business practices, showing that tech can lead with integrity, even as AI transforms everything.