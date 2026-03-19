Infosys named 1 of world's most ethical companies for 2026
Infosys just scored a big win: it's been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for 2026 by Ethisphere, marking six years straight on this list.
Out of 138 honorees from 17 countries and 40 industries, Infosys stands out as a tech leader who actually walks the talk on ethics.
Recognition is based on tough review
This recognition isn't just about good PR: it's based on a tough review of how Infosys handles things like ethical culture, diversity, ESG (think: environmental, social, and governance), and its supply chain.
The company employs more than 330,000 people.
CEO Salil Parekh says it all comes down to strong corporate governance, ethical conduct, and responsible business practices, showing that tech can lead with integrity, even as AI transforms everything.
How tech giants are shaping their values
In an era where trust in big companies is shaky, Infosys is showing that doing business the right way still matters—and gets noticed.
If you're curious about how tech giants are shaping their values (and not just their profits), this story's worth your time.