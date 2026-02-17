Infosys partners with AI firm Anthropic, shares jump 3%
Infosys just saw its shares climb nearly 3% after announcing a partnership with AI safety and research company Anthropic.
The goal? Build smarter AI tools for industries like telecom, finance, and manufacturing—starting with a special center focused on telecom projects.
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh called it a big step for "more intelligent, resilient, and responsible" businesses by combining their expertise with Anthropic's cutting-edge tech.
Infosys is all about AI now
This move signals how fast India's tech scene is embracing AI.
With a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence in telecommunications launched with Infosys and Infosys pushing new AI solutions, there's real momentum—and investors are clearly paying attention.
If you're curious about where future jobs or innovation might pop up, this is one to watch.