Infosys posts strong Q4 but ADRs fall on cautious guidance
Business
Infosys just posted a solid Q4, with profits jumping 21% and revenue up 13%, with revenue beating expectations.
But despite the good numbers, its U.S.-listed shares (ADRs) fell nearly 6%.
Why? The company gave a cautious outlook for next year, predicting FY27 constant-currency revenue growth of 1.5% to 3.5%, which made investors a bit wary.
Infosys maintains 21% margin, $20B revenue
Infosys kept its operating margin steady at 21%, hit $20 billion in annual revenue, and locked in $14.9 billion in big deals, over half of them brand new.
Still, delays in clients' decisions and global economic uncertainty are slowing things down for now.
On the bright side, Infosys announced a ₹25-per-share final dividend and says it's staying optimistic about long-term growth.