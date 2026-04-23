Infosys posts strong Q4 but ADRs fall on cautious guidance

Infosys maintains 21% margin, $20B revenue

Infosys kept its operating margin steady at 21%, hit $20 billion in annual revenue, and locked in $14.9 billion in big deals, over half of them brand new.

Still, delays in clients' decisions and global economic uncertainty are slowing things down for now.

On the bright side, Infosys announced a ₹25-per-share final dividend and says it's staying optimistic about long-term growth.