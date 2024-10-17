Summarize Simplifying... In short Infosys' Q2 net profit rose to ₹6,506 crore, falling short of estimates.

The IT giant also announced an interim dividend of ₹21 per share, with a total contract value of its large deals standing at $2.4 billion.

Infosys has announced interim dividend of ₹21 per share

Infosys Q2 net profit rises to ₹6,506 crore, misses estimates

What's the story Infosys has posted a 2.2% sequential rise in its net profit for the second quarter of FY25 at ₹6,506 crore. However, the number was below market expectations. The company's revenue for the July-September quarter also witnessed a strong 4.2% quarter-on-quarter growth at ₹40,986 crore. Despite missing Dalal Street expectations with its net profit numbers, Infosys has hiked its full-year revenue growth guidance from an initial 3-4% to 3.75-4.5%.

Infosys raises full-year revenue growth guidance

The revised revenue growth guidance from Infosys is in line with predictions made by analysts from PhillipCapital, Emkay Global, and Nuvama. A Moneycontrol poll of 11 brokerages had estimated the IT giant's fiscal second-quarter net profit to grow to ₹6,769 crore and revenue to ₹40,857 crore. The expected growth was due to an increase in large deals, surge in generative AI initiatives, cost optimizations, and the company's recent acquisition of R&D services provider In-Tech.

Infosys announces interim dividend of ₹21 per share

Infosys has declared an interim dividend of ₹21 per share with October 29 as the record date and November 8 as the payout date. This comes after the company's earlier declarations for FY24, which included a final dividend of ₹20, a special dividend of ₹8, and an interim dividend of ₹18. The IT major also revealed its fiscal second quarter operating margin at 21.1%.

Infosys reports total contract value of large deals

Infosys has also reported that the total contract value (TCV) of its large deals for the period stood at $2.4 billion. This gives us an idea of how well the company performed in securing big contracts during the fiscal second quarter. TCV is an important indicator of future revenue potential from these big deals.