Infosys Q2 FY2027 revenue $5.1bn, adjusted PAT ₹3bn short
Business
Infosys just posted its Q2 FY2027 results, showing a 1.2% bump in revenue to $5.1 billion, a bit below what analysts hoped for.
The company kept its profit margins steady at 21%, but adjusted profit after tax came in ₹3 billion short of forecasts.
Motilal Oswal keeps buy, ₹1,300 target
Motilal Oswal is still backing Infosys with a "buy" rating and a target price of ₹1,300 per share, hinting at a possible 13% jump from here.
Even with some bumps around productivity and pricing, Infosys is betting big on growing its AI business and wants to boost how many deals it closes, so there's cautious optimism about what comes next.