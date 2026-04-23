Infosys Q4 FY26 profit jumps 27.8% to ₹8,501cr, EPS ₹21.01

Infosys guides 1.5-3.5% FY27 revenue growth

Even with these wins, Infosys shares dipped by 2.9% ahead of the results and a final dividend announcement of ₹25 per share.

Looking ahead, the company is playing it safe with a lower revenue growth forecast for FY27 (1.5-3.5%).

On the bright side, CEO Salil Parekh highlighted strong momentum in large deal wins worth $14.9 billion in FY26 (full year ended March 2026), saying their digital push is helping them stay ahead in the IT game.