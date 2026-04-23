Infosys Q4 FY26 profit jumps 27.8% to ₹8,501cr, EPS ₹21.01
Business
Infosys just wrapped up a solid fourth-quarter FY26, with profits jumping 27.8% from last quarter to ₹8,501 crore and revenue inching up to ₹46,402 crore.
The company also boosted its operational efficiency: EBIT margins improved to 21% and earnings per share climbed from ₹16.17 to ₹21.01.
Infosys guides 1.5-3.5% FY27 revenue growth
Even with these wins, Infosys shares dipped by 2.9% ahead of the results and a final dividend announcement of ₹25 per share.
Looking ahead, the company is playing it safe with a lower revenue growth forecast for FY27 (1.5-3.5%).
On the bright side, CEO Salil Parekh highlighted strong momentum in large deal wins worth $14.9 billion in FY26 (full year ended March 2026), saying their digital push is helping them stay ahead in the IT game.