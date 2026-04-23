Infosys Q4 profits rise 21% to ₹8,501cr, revenue up 13.4%
Business
Infosys just wrapped up a solid Q4 for FY26, with profits up 21% year-over-year to ₹8,501 crore and revenue climbing 13.4% to ₹46,402 crore.
Even compared with last quarter, profits shot up nearly 28%.
Basically, business is looking good.
Infosys declares ₹25 per share dividend
Infosys is rewarding shareholders with a ₹25-per-share final dividend this year; total payouts (including buybacks) now top ₹37,500 crore.
The company also landed $3.2 billion in big new deals and teamed up with ExxonMobil for greener tech and ABN AMRO Bank for growth projects.
Plus, it's working with Anthropic to boost its AI game.
For FY27, Infosys expects steady growth ahead and aims to keep its operating margins healthy at 20% to 22%.