Infosys secures multi-year AI and cloud deal with Metsä Group

The collaboration leans on Infosys's Topaz Fabric tools (think automation, generative AI, and data-driven service management) to speed up problem-solving, cut costs, and keep innovation rolling.

Kristiina Lammila, Chief Information Officer of Metsa Group, called the partnership "This engagement marks a new chapter in Metsa's long-standing collaboration with Infosys, as we simplify and transform our IT sourcing model to meet the efficiency demands of today's business environment. We are confident in our joint ability to deliver on these targets and accelerate the transformation of Metsa's IT, powered by AI.", while Infosys says they're committed to delivering results that matter.