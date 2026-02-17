Infosys shares jump 3% on AI partnership with Anthropic
Infosys shares got a nearly 3% boost on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 after teaming up with AI company Anthropic.
The two are joining forces to build advanced AI tools for businesses, combining Anthropic's Claude models with Infosys Topaz.
The goal? To automate tricky workflows, deliver software faster, and update old-school systems in industries that have strict rules.
Starting with telecom, then finance, manufacturing, and software development
This partnership starts with the telecom sector, where they'll set up an Anthropic Center of Excellence to create smart AI agents for industry-specific tasks.
Next up: finance, manufacturing, and software development.
With the Claude Agent SDK, companies can build AI agents that handle things like claims processing or compliance checks—basically making work smoother and less manual.
Parekh says partnership will help modernize financial services
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh called it "a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI," saying it'll help modernize financial services by making risk management and compliance smarter.
Investors seemed to agree—by 9:57am Tuesday, February 17, 2026, Infosys shares were up 3.12%, adding ₹17,293.18 crore to its market value.