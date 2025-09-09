Infosys shares jump 4% as IT giant posts stellar results

Revenue and profit numbers for FY25

Infosys posted solid numbers for the June 2025 quarter—revenue climbed to ₹42,279 crore (up from last year), and net profit hit ₹6,924 crore.

For the full year ending March 2025, revenue rose by over 6% to ₹162,990 crore with a net profit of ₹26,750 crore.

Plus, Infosys rewarded shareholders with dividends of ₹21 and ₹22 per share in October 2024 and April 2025, showing they're serious about sharing their success.