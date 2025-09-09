Next Article
Infosys shares jump 4% as IT giant posts stellar results
Infosys shares shot up over 4% on Tuesday morning, landing at ₹1,490.50 on the NSE.
More than 54 lakh shares changed hands in the session, coinciding with the release of the company's latest financial results.
Revenue and profit numbers for FY25
Infosys posted solid numbers for the June 2025 quarter—revenue climbed to ₹42,279 crore (up from last year), and net profit hit ₹6,924 crore.
For the full year ending March 2025, revenue rose by over 6% to ₹162,990 crore with a net profit of ₹26,750 crore.
Plus, Infosys rewarded shareholders with dividends of ₹21 and ₹22 per share in October 2024 and April 2025, showing they're serious about sharing their success.