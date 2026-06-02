Infosys shares up 6% after rolling out AI-backed journalism tool

Infosys 's shares rose by over 6% today, following the company's announcement of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered editorial recommendation engine . The new solution, called Editorial Link Intelligence (ELI), has been developed in collaboration with Germany's Handelsblatt Media Group. The tool is aimed at improving digital journalism by providing richer storytelling and better reader engagement.

Project ELI is powered by Infosys Aster The launch of ELI marks a major milestone in Infosys's three-year-long partnership with Handelsblatt. Under this collaboration, Infosys has been serving as the media group's official AI and Digital Innovation Partner. The new tool is powered by Infosys Aster, the company's AI-enabled marketing suite, which analyzes article content and metadata to recommend relevant internal links for additional context and improved content discovery.

Tool integration Tool integrated into publishers' content management systems ELI has been developed by Wongdoody, Infosys's human experience agency. The platform seamlessly integrates into the publishers' content management systems, enabling editors to enhance articles without disrupting their existing workflows. Infosys believes that this tool will streamline editorial operations, improve efficiency in content curation, and give journalists more time for reporting, research, and analysis.

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