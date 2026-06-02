Infosys shares up 6% after rolling out AI-backed journalism tool
What's the story
Infosys's shares rose by over 6% today, following the company's announcement of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered editorial recommendation engine. The new solution, called Editorial Link Intelligence (ELI), has been developed in collaboration with Germany's Handelsblatt Media Group. The tool is aimed at improving digital journalism by providing richer storytelling and better reader engagement.
Project
ELI is powered by Infosys Aster
The launch of ELI marks a major milestone in Infosys's three-year-long partnership with Handelsblatt. Under this collaboration, Infosys has been serving as the media group's official AI and Digital Innovation Partner. The new tool is powered by Infosys Aster, the company's AI-enabled marketing suite, which analyzes article content and metadata to recommend relevant internal links for additional context and improved content discovery.
Tool integration
Tool integrated into publishers' content management systems
ELI has been developed by Wongdoody, Infosys's human experience agency. The platform seamlessly integrates into the publishers' content management systems, enabling editors to enhance articles without disrupting their existing workflows. Infosys believes that this tool will streamline editorial operations, improve efficiency in content curation, and give journalists more time for reporting, research, and analysis.
User experience
ELI to deliver intuitive content experience for readers
For readers, ELI promises to deliver a more intuitive as well as immersive content experience by helping them navigate complex topics with contextual recommendations. For publishers, the solution is expected to boost audience engagement, increase the time spent on digital platforms, and enhance the value proposition of premium journalism. Handelsblatt Media Group executives have said that the platform helps editorial teams identify and connect relevant content more effectively, while maintaining human oversight over all editorial decisions.