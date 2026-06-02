Infosys shares jump over 6% after launching Editorial Link Intelligence
Business
Infosys just saw its shares pop over 6% after dropping a new AI tool called Editorial Link Intelligence (ELI), built with Germany's Handelsblatt Media Group.
ELI is designed to help digital newsrooms tell better stories and keep readers more engaged: think smarter article suggestions and smoother reading.
ELI scans articles to suggest links
Powered by Infosys Aster, ELI scans articles to suggest relevant links, making it easier for you to discover more content that actually interests you.
Developed by Wongdoody (Infosys's human experience agency), the tool plugs right into publishers' systems, aiming to boost audience engagement and make premium journalism even more valuable, all while keeping editorial standards in check.