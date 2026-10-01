Infosys shares rise to ₹1,001.20 after ABN AMRO renewal
Business
Infosys shares saw a small lift on Thursday, climbing to ₹1,001.20 after the company renewed its partnership with ABN AMRO Bank.
This follows a tough week where the stock hit its lowest point in a year.
Trading was busy, but most orders were still on the sell side.
Infosys Topaz upgrade for ABN AMRO
The renewed deal means Infosys will help ABN AMRO upgrade its IT services using its Topaz platform, basically aiming for smoother operations and lower costs at the bank.
Analysts like SBI Securities think this could pay off in the long run, even though Infosys shares have dropped over 38% so far this year and are lagging behind big market indexes.
Despite recent struggles, Infosys remains one of India's major tech players with a market cap around ₹4.06 lakh crore.