Infosys targets $400B AI services market with new framework

The framework focuses on six key areas: building company-wide AI strategies, turning all kinds of data into useful assets, blending AI agents with human workflows, modernizing legacy tech without causing chaos, adding smart features to physical products, and making sure everything stays ethical and secure.

Infosys is already working on over 4,600 AI projects

Infosys is already working on over 4,600 AI projects and has launched more than 30 new services. They're collaborating with 90% of their top clients on these initiatives.

As CEO Salil Parekh put it warmly: "Our clients trust us as their preferred partner for AI transformation—from strategy through execution as we help them unlock AI value at scale."