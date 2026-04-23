Infosys to hire 20,000 graduates by 2026 after 8,000+ exits

Infosys reports ₹8,501cr profit, ₹46,402cr revenue

Infosys just posted a strong quarter: profits jumped nearly 21% year over year to ₹8,501 crore, and revenue hit ₹46,402 crore.

CEO Salil Parekh credits big wins in enterprise AI and new deals for the boost.

With more focus on AI and platforms like Topaz Fabric, Infosys hopes to stay ahead, and it is betting that young talent will help get it there.