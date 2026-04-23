Infosys to hire 20,000 graduates by 2026 after 8,000+ exits
Business
Infosys is opening its doors to 20,000 fresh graduates by 2026, even after its workforce fell by more than 8,000 employees.
The company says this hiring push is part of a bigger plan to refresh its talent pool and keep growing, especially after reporting some solid financial results.
Infosys reports ₹8,501cr profit, ₹46,402cr revenue
Infosys just posted a strong quarter: profits jumped nearly 21% year over year to ₹8,501 crore, and revenue hit ₹46,402 crore.
CEO Salil Parekh credits big wins in enterprise AI and new deals for the boost.
With more focus on AI and platforms like Topaz Fabric, Infosys hopes to stay ahead, and it is betting that young talent will help get it there.