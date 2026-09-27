Infosys to move one-third of workforce into specialist roles
What's the story
Infosys, the Bengaluru-based company, has announced plans to move a quarter to a third of its workforce into specialist roles. The company intends to hire between 25% and 33% of its employees for these new positions. The information was revealed during a recent event where Infosys management discussed their strategy with partners, advisers, and analysts, The Economic Times reported.
Recruitment drive
Competing with AI labs for talent
Infosys also plans to build a team of around 6,000 frontier engineers. These specialists will be recruited from top Indian institutes and US campuses.
The company is even competing with AI labs for the same talent pool.
This aggressive recruitment strategy was detailed by Infosys management at the three-day annual Americas confluence in Washington, DC last week.
Strategic shift
Strategic shift toward AI and digital transformation
The move to transition a large part of its workforce into specialized roles comes as part of Infosys's broader strategy to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.
This strategic shift is in line with the global trend of companies investing heavily in technology and innovation to stay competitive.
The company's recruitment drive for frontier engineers underlines this commitment.