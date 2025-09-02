Infrastructure firm Ravi Infrabuild gets SEBI nod for ₹1,100cr IPO
Ravi Infrabuild Projects just got SEBI's go-ahead to launch a ₹1,100 crore IPO—so yes, they're about to hit the stock market.
All the money raised will be fresh capital (no shares changing hands), and it's set to help them pay off some debt, invest in their subsidiaries, and cover general expenses.
Details like the price band and dates are still under wraps.
They've built over 4,400km of highways and expressways
Started back in 2009, Ravi Infrabuild has really scaled up—they've built over 4,400km of highways and expressways across six states.
Their revenue jumped from ₹1,105 crore in FY22 to nearly ₹1,391 crore by FY24 (that's a solid 12% annual growth).
Most of their big projects come from national agencies like NHAI and MoRTH—making up almost 80% of their order book—which shows they're a major player in India's infrastructure scene.