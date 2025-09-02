Infrastructure firm Ravi Infrabuild gets SEBI nod for ₹1,100cr IPO Business Sep 02, 2025

Ravi Infrabuild Projects just got SEBI's go-ahead to launch a ₹1,100 crore IPO—so yes, they're about to hit the stock market.

All the money raised will be fresh capital (no shares changing hands), and it's set to help them pay off some debt, invest in their subsidiaries, and cover general expenses.

Details like the price band and dates are still under wraps.