InGovern urges independent Tata directors to back Tata Sons listing
InGovern Research Services is asking the independent directors and board members of seven major Tata Group companies, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Indian Hotels, to support taking their parent company, Tata Sons, public.
This push comes as new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules for 2026 could create risks if Tata Sons stays private.
InGovern says it's time for directors to step up and help make the listing happen.
InGovern seeks transparency and independent directors
InGovern argues that a public listing would boost transparency by using real market values instead of old cost numbers, making things clearer for investors.
They're also calling for more independent directors at Tata Sons to meet RBI requirements.
Founder Shriram Subramanian believes these changes would unlock value for shareholders and finally deliver on Ratan Tata's long-standing promise to list the company.