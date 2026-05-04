InGovern urges independent Tata directors to back Tata Sons listing Business May 04, 2026

InGovern Research Services is asking the independent directors and board members of seven major Tata Group companies, including Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Indian Hotels, to support taking their parent company, Tata Sons, public.

This push comes as new Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules for 2026 could create risks if Tata Sons stays private.

InGovern says it's time for directors to step up and help make the listing happen.