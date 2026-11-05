InMobi promotes Hema Namburi to Group CFO for finance oversight
Business
InMobi just promoted Hema Namburi to Group CFO, putting her in charge of all things finance, audit, tax, and compliance.
With nearly 20 years in the field (and serving as InMobi's Global Financial Controller since 2018), she's set to take charge of the company's finance, audit, taxation and regulatory compliance.
Hema Namburi rejoins InMobi after FreshMenu
Hema first joined InMobi back in 2010 and quickly moved up the ladder. After a leadership stint at FreshMenu, she returned to InMobi with even more experience under her belt.
CEO Naveen Tewari says her deep understanding of how things work at InMobi will be key as they grow.
Plus, with credentials from IIM Calcutta and past gigs at Infosys and KPMG India, she brings serious financial expertise to the table.