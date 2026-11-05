InMobi promotes Hema Namburi to Group CFO for finance oversight

Hema first joined InMobi back in 2010 and quickly moved up the ladder. After a leadership stint at FreshMenu, she returned to InMobi with even more experience under her belt.

CEO Naveen Tewari says her deep understanding of how things work at InMobi will be key as they grow.

Plus, with credentials from IIM Calcutta and past gigs at Infosys and KPMG India, she brings serious financial expertise to the table.