Innio IPO opens 15% above offer, values company above $23B
Business
Innio, a Munich-based gas engine company, just landed on Nasdaq with a splash: its shares opened 15% above the offer price, giving it a massive more than $23 billion valuation.
The IPO raised $2.43 billion as major shareholder AI Alpine (backed by Advent International and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority) sold 90 million shares.
Innio orders jump to $1 billion
Innio's engines power data centers and microgrids, the backbone of AI tech that keeps everything running smoothly.
As demand for energy in AI skyrockets, orders for Innio's equipment jumped from $309 million a year earlier to $1 billion by March this year.