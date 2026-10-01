Inox Air Products files up to ₹10,000cr IPO with SEBI
Business
Inox Air Products, a key supplier of industrial gasses in India, is gearing up for a big IPO, filing plans to raise up to ₹10,000 crore with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
The exact amount is still under wraps, but the move signals the company's push to expand its presence in the market.
Existing shareholders selling 77 million shares
This IPO is all about existing shareholders, like Prodair Corporation and the Pavan Jain family, selling 77 million shares; no new shares are being created.
Inox already has 517 million shares out there and had revenue of ₹3,033 crore in 2025-26.
Their gasses power everything from steel plants, hospitals, and car makers, so this listing could help them stay ahead in the pure-play industrial gasses segment.