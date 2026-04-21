Inox Clean Energy revives IPO to raise $1 billion
Business
Inox Clean Energy, part of the INOXGFL Group, is bringing back its IPO that could raise as much as $1 billion after filing draft papers in July 2025 and withdrawing them in December 2025.
The company is teaming up with more global banks and working on final details.
Inox Clean Energy buys Vibrant Energy
Even with recent market turbulence, Inox Clean Energy has kept growing, raising ₹3,100 crore and acquiring Vibrant Energy at an enterprise value of about ₹5,000 crore.
Indian renewable energy stocks have jumped as much as 53% lately, showing that investors are still excited about clean energy's future.