INSEAD-HBS study finds rethinking AI nearly doubles startup earnings

Shown examples boosted efficiency and growth

Researchers followed 515 startups in the AI Founder Sprint program.

Half got to see real examples of companies that had reorganized their operations around AI, which pushed them to use AI more creatively in product development and strategy.

These startups finished 12% more tasks, attracted 18% more likely to acquire paying customers, and needed more than $220,000 less in outside funding—showing that smart use of AI isn't just hype; it's a game-changer for efficiency and growth.