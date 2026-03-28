Institute of Cost Accountants chapters explain Income Tax Act 2025 Business Mar 28, 2026

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (Hyderabad, Sathavahana, and Warangal Chapters) just held a seminar all about the new Income Tax Act of 2025.

Partnering with the Income Tax Department, they focused on what's new, like changes in inventory valuation and updates to the tax regime.

Commissioner Shahnawaz Ul Rahman highlighted how important it is for finance pros to keep up with these reforms.