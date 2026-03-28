Institute of Cost Accountants chapters explain Income Tax Act 2025
Business
The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (Hyderabad, Sathavahana, and Warangal Chapters) just held a seminar all about the new Income Tax Act of 2025.
Partnering with the Income Tax Department, they focused on what's new, like changes in inventory valuation and updates to the tax regime.
Commissioner Shahnawaz Ul Rahman highlighted how important it is for finance pros to keep up with these reforms.
Accounting leaders urge professionals stay informed
Top accounting leaders, including K.C.H.A.V.S.N. Murthy, KVN Lavanya, Khaja Jalal Uddin, and Kirti Gupta, were listed among the prominent dignitaries present at the seminar.
A key message at the seminar stressed the need for professionals to stay informed about the tax reforms.