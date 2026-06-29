Institutional investors put ₹21,812cr into India hospitality: Noesis Hotel Advisors
Business
India's hospitality sector just got a major boost: ₹21,812 crore from institutional investors, according to a fresh NOESIS Hotel Advisors report.
The study looked at 125 deals covering nearly 38,000 hotel rooms, showing that investors now see hotels as serious money-making real estate, not just places to crash for the night.
Luxury hotels led with ₹22,033cr
Luxury hotels grabbed the biggest share: ₹22,033 crore from only 29 deals, with each room valued at around ₹1.68 crore.
Budget hotels saw more action (48 deals), but with lower average values per room.
There's also growing interest in multi-city hotel portfolios and a mix of buyers, from developers to entrepreneurs, all betting on India's booming travel scene.