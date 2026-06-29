Institutional investors put ₹21,812cr into India hospitality: Noesis Hotel Advisors

Luxury hotels led with ₹22,033cr

Luxury hotels grabbed the biggest share: ₹22,033 crore from only 29 deals, with each room valued at around ₹1.68 crore.

Budget hotels saw more action (48 deals), but with lower average values per room.

There's also growing interest in multi-city hotel portfolios and a mix of buyers, from developers to entrepreneurs, all betting on India's booming travel scene.