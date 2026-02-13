The listing could happen later this year

InsuranceDekho plans $250M IPO in India

InsuranceDekho, a Gurugram-based insurtech start-up, is reportedly planning an initial public offering (IPO) in India. The company hopes to raise up to $250 million through a combination of new share issuance and secondary sales by existing investors. The listing could happen later this year as the company prepares for it while keeping an eye on market conditions.