Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan warns HBM shortage threatens AI progress
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan just flagged a big roadblock for AI: there's a serious shortage of high-bandwidth memory (HBM), the kind AI needs to run smoothly.
Memory prices have already climbed five to seven times over earlier levels, but chipmakers like Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron can't keep up.
Tan says no HBM relief 2028
Because of this HBM crunch, new AI projects are getting delayed and building data centers is tougher.
Tan doesn't expect things to get better until 2028, saying memory makers told him, "Lip-Bu, there's no relief until 2028."
Intel limited supplies, revenue up 25%
It's not just memory: Intel can only supply 50% of customers right now thanks to skyrocketing demand from AI.
Limited supply chains in Japan and Taiwan aren't helping either.
Still, despite all these hurdles, Intel saw its revenue jump 25% last quarter, the biggest boost in 15 years.