Intel hit with shareholder lawsuit over PC sales decline
What's the story
Intel is facing a shareholder fraud lawsuit for allegedly hiding the impact of declining personal computer (PC) sales and excess inventory on its revenue. The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in San Jose, California, by shareholders led by the City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System in Michigan. It names Intel, CEO Lip-Bu Tan, and CFO David Zinsner as defendants.
Allegations
Shareholders allege Intel misled investors about worsening PC market conditions
The shareholders allege that Intel's PC market troubles were worse than the anticipated benefits from increased data center spending and the AI boom.
They claim that the company had both motive and opportunity to mislead investors when it raised $23 billion through a share sale in mid-August.
The offering was completed on August 12, with shares priced at $95 each, according to a regulatory filing by Intel.
Disclosure debate
Lawsuit focuses on whether Intel adequately disclosed the impact
The lawsuit hinges on whether Intel adequately disclosed the impact of weakening PC demand and an inventory glut on its business before raising capital from investors.
Shareholders allege that slowing sales and excess inventory were pressuring Intel's revenue, while increased spending on AI infrastructure and data centers wasn't enough to offset those challenges.
Market reaction
Intel's shares plummet, erasing $140 billion in market value
Intel's shares tumbled 28.6% in a single trading session on October 30, erasing some $140 billion in market value.
The sell-off came after Intel reported its third-quarter results and issued a weaker-than-expected outlook for the December quarter.
The company projected fourth-quarter revenue of $15 billion to $16 billion, below market expectations, and warned that weakness in the PC market could continue into next year.
Financial performance
Client computing business under pressure due to weakening demand
Intel's third-quarter revenue was $16.5 billion, a 21% increase from the previous year.
However, its client computing business, which includes PC-related products, came under pressure due to weakening demand.
Rising memory prices have made PCs more expensive, affecting consumer demand.
Manufacturing supply constraints have also limited Intel's ability to fully capitalize on the growing demand for data center chips.
Market outlook
Lawsuit seeks damages for investors who held Intel shares
Despite the recent decline, Intel shares were up 62% in 2026 through Friday. However, it had fallen sharply from its June 30 peak of $142.35.
The shareholder lawsuit seeks damages for investors who held Intel shares during the specified class period.
Its claims will now be subject to the legal process as Intel navigates these challenges in its traditional PC business and semiconductor manufacturing expansion plans.