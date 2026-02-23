Intel may join India's DLI 2.0 program for local chip

What's in it for India?

If Intel hops on board, it could help put India on the global chip map by supporting local startups and training more talent.

The first DLI phase already helped launch 24 startups and trained nearly 67,000 students.

Plus, with big goals like building 50 fabless companies and advancing to next-gen chips by 2032, this move could open up fresh opportunities for young engineers and anyone interested in tech or AI.