Intel profit beat lifts US stocks as Brent nears $105 Business Apr 25, 2026

US stocks got a boost Friday after Intel's profits beat expectations. Its shares soared nearly 27% thanks to strong demand for Intel products.

This rally helped push the Nasdaq up 0.7% and the S&P 500 by 0.2%.

Meanwhile, oil prices stayed unpredictable, with Brent crude near $105 per barrel, as U.S.-Iran relations made headlines.