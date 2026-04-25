Intel profit beat lifts US stocks as Brent nears $105
Business
US stocks got a boost Friday after Intel's profits beat expectations. Its shares soared nearly 27% thanks to strong demand for Intel products.
This rally helped push the Nasdaq up 0.7% and the S&P 500 by 0.2%.
Meanwhile, oil prices stayed unpredictable, with Brent crude near $105 per barrel, as U.S.-Iran relations made headlines.
Procter & Gamble up, Charter down
Procter & Gamble impressed investors with better-than-expected earnings, sending its stock up over 4%.
On the flip side, Charter Communications dropped more than 8% after losing internet customers and missing profit targets.
Overseas, European markets dipped slightly while Japan's Nikkei rose by 1%, highlighting just how unpredictable things are for investors right now.