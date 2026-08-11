Intel raises $20B in share sale to expand chip production
Business
Intel just raised a whopping $20 billion by selling shares, way above its original $15 billion goal.
Shares were priced at a 6.5% discount, and the offering was so popular it drew over $100 billion in demand.
The big plan? Use this cash to ramp up chip production and take on rivals like TSMC.
Intel funds cover equipment and operations
Intel says the funds will cover things like new equipment, daily operations, and keeping its finances solid.
This comes right after its fastest revenue growth in nearly 15 years and a major bump in spending plans, now set at $20 billion.
A huge part of this is driven by booming demand for AI tech, advanced chip packaging, and external wafers, areas where Intel wants to lead the pack.