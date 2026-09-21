Intel shares rise 5.9% after reported AUO Micro LED partnership
Business
Intel's shares got a 5.9% boost after the company reportedly partnered with AUO Optronics.
Together, they're working on Micro LED technology designed to make AI data centers faster and more efficient, part of Intel's push to stay ahead in the fast-moving world of AI chips.
Intel patent uses through glass vias
The project centers on Intel's patent for "IC Package with Micro LEDs," which uses clever through-glass vias to link electronic and optical parts.
This should help AI systems handle huge amounts of data more smoothly.
Plus, recent moves like upping their manufacturing game and talks with SK Hynix show Intel is serious about keeping up with (and maybe outpacing) rivals like TSMC.