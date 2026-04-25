Intel shares surge on AI chip demand to dot-com-era highs
Business
Intel's stock just shot up more than 24% to $83, its highest since the dot-com era, thanks to huge demand for its processors from AI companies.
The rush was so strong, Intel even managed to sell chips it once thought no one wanted, pushing its value past $416 billion and signaling a big comeback.
CPUs reclaim role powering AI apps
It's not just Intel feeling the AI love: AMD and Arm also saw their stocks rise more than 11%.
The real story? CPUs are making a comeback as key players in powering AI apps that answer user questions, shifting attention away from graphics chips that used to dominate.
Even NVIDIA is gearing up for more competition as the chip landscape changes fast.