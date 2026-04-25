Intel stock jumps 24% on $14.8B revenue outlook, Lip-Bu Tan
Intel's stock just shot up 24%, the largest single-day percentage gain since October 1987, after the company announced it expects up to $14.8 billion in revenue next quarter, easily beating Wall Street's forecasts.
CEO Lip-Bu Tan says this comeback is thanks to stronger demand for server processors and prior investments that strengthened Intel's balance sheet, showing Intel is serious about riding the AI wave.
AMD, Arm shares gain double digits
Intel's success gave a boost to other chipmakers too: AMD and Arm both saw their shares rise by double digits.
Even the US government's investment in Intel has nearly quadrupled under a White House-brokered deal in August 2025, reflecting how much faith investors have in AI-powered tech right now.
Demand for Intel's Xeon server chips (the brains behind many AI data centers) keeps climbing, and Tan says they're working hard to ramp up production despite some supply challenges.