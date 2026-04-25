Intel stock jumps 24% on $14.8B revenue outlook, Lip-Bu Tan

AMD, Arm shares gain double digits

Intel's success gave a boost to other chipmakers too: AMD and Arm both saw their shares rise by double digits.

Even the US government's investment in Intel has nearly quadrupled under a White House-brokered deal in August 2025, reflecting how much faith investors have in AI-powered tech right now.

Demand for Intel's Xeon server chips (the brains behind many AI data centers) keeps climbing, and Tan says they're working hard to ramp up production despite some supply challenges.