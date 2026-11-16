Why shareholders are suing Intel
What's the story
Intel, the US chipmaker, has been slapped with a lawsuit by its shareholders. The suit accuses the company of misleading investors about the effects of a prolonged slump in personal computer (PC) sales. This alleged deception led to Intel's stock price plummeting nearly 29% in a single day. The proposed class action was filed on Friday in San Jose, California.
Allegations
Plaintiffs argue AI boom can't mask PC sales slump
The lawsuit, led by a Michigan pension fund, claims Intel was slow in disclosing how the slowdown in PC sales and excess inventory would affect its revenue.
The shareholders argue that these issues were more significant than the benefits from data center construction and other gains associated with the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.
Capital raise
Intel raised $23 billion in mid-August for manufacturing expansion
The lawsuit also alleges that Intel had the motive and opportunity to mislead investors by raising capital in mid-August.
This was during what the plaintiffs describe as a "disastrous" third quarter for the company.
During this time, Intel sold $23 billion worth of stock at $95 per share to expand its chip contract manufacturing business, a key part of CEO Lip-Bu Tan's strategy.
Market impact
Intel's market value wiped out by $140 billion
Intel's shares crashed 28.6% on October 30, wiping out some $140 billion of market value.
This came after the company projected lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue and profit while predicting a prolonged slowdown in PC sales.
Tan expressed disappointment over manufacturing supply shortages, an "unprecedented memory crunch," and the resulting weakness in PCs during an earnings call.
Operational challenges
Despite challenges, Intel's shares up 62% this year
Like many tech giants, Intel has invested heavily in manufacturing. However, supply disruptions have made it difficult to fully capitalize on the growing demand for data center chips.
Rising memory prices have also increased PC costs, further impacting consumer demand.
Despite these challenges, Intel's shares are up 62% this year through Friday, even though they have fallen from their June 30 peak of $142.35.