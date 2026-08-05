Intellect Design aims 15-20% annual growth using AI banking platforms
Business
Intellect Design Arena is aiming for 15% to 20% yearly revenue growth, riding on its AI-powered banking platforms.
Chairman and Managing Director Arun Jain shared that its signature tech, like the Purple Fabric platform, is making banks run smoother and smarter, which should help profits grow steadily.
Intellect Design Q1FY27 revenue ₹845 cr
In Q1FY27 (April-June 2026), the company's revenue jumped 20.4% to ₹845 crore, with profits also up despite spending more on employees and R&D.
Its Purple Fabric platform alone brought in ₹170 crore last quarter, and with more AI features applied across all Intellect products, it's focused on taking these platforms global and modernizing old-school banking systems.