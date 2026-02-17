Intel's India chief says AI models need to be 'frugal'

Viswanathan points out that tech needs to be way more affordable and accessible in India—PC usage is under 10% here (compared to 95% in the US!). That's why Intel is teaming up with Tata Group on consumer and enterprise hardware and semiconductor manufacturing, and is focusing on affordable AI PCs. He also sees a future where Indian data centers, homegrown language models, and more students get hands-on with generative AI.

Intel's education push and how it can be improved

Intel has worked with the government to introduce AI as a subject in more than 6,000 schools, covering an estimated 1.6 million students, and has set up over 275 Intel Unnati AI Labs in colleges focused on data centers, generative AI and data security.

Viswanathan wants even more kids to get access—suggesting use of an APAAR ID and possible tax/GST relief to help students buy or upgrade PCs (since only 57% of schools have functional computers right now).

His vision: personalized learning powered by accessible tech for all.