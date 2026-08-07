InterGlobe Aviation considers Embraer E2 jets to replace 46 ATRs
Business
InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, is reportedly chatting with Brazilian plane maker Embraer about buying dozens of E2 regional jets.
This massive order could replace IndiGo's 46 ATR regional turboprops and boost its capacity, making it a big win for Embraer in India's fast-growing aviation scene.
Embraer India assembly needs 200 orders
If the deal happens, it could help Embraer set up an aircraft assembly line in India, which needs at least 200 orders to kick off.
This fits with India's push for more local manufacturing.
Embraer has already teamed up with Gautam Adani's group and opened a New Delhi office last October.