InterGlobe Aviation posts ₹2,537 cr March quarter loss, shares rally

IndiGo posts ₹22,438 cr revenue

Even with pricey fuel and global disruptions, IndiGo pulled in ₹22,438 crore in revenue last quarter and held onto its top spot in India's airline market.

The company is planning to invest $450 million in new aircraft engines and assets to boost growth.

Analysts say the forex losses are just a bump in the road. Thanks to rising travel demand and IndiGo's expanding international routes, they expect things to look up soon.