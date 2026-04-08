InterGlobe Aviation shares jump nearly 10% amid oil price tumble
Business
IndiGo's parent company, InterGlobe Aviation, saw its shares jump nearly 10% on Wednesday morning, hitting ₹4,681.50.
The big boost came after a U.S.-Iran ceasefire cooled off global tensions and sent crude oil prices tumbling, making IndiGo one of the top performers in recent trading.
IndiGo fuel relief but outlook uncertain
With oil prices down, airlines like IndiGo can finally catch a break on fuel costs, their biggest expense.
Still, how IndiGo's stock does next will depend a lot on where oil prices and world events go from here.