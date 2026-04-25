International Airlines Group warns fares could rise amid Iran conflict
International Airlines Group is giving travelers a heads-up: ticket prices could go up soon, thanks to the Iran conflict driving oil costs higher.
With disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, jet fuel has gotten pricier.
Even though BA's parent company, IAG, tries to keep costs steady with hedging, it admits there's only so much it can do if this situation drags on.
UK suspends use-it-or-lose-it airport slots rule
The UK government is watching fuel supplies closely and has paused its usual "use-it-or-lose-it" rule for airport slots so airlines can adjust.
Jet2 says its flights are running as normal for now, while Virgin Atlantic and easyJet are expected to operate as normal.
Still, EU energy chief Dan Jorgensen warned that travelers might see flight cancelations or higher fares if things don't improve soon.