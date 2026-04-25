International Airlines Group warns fares could rise amid Iran conflict Business Apr 25, 2026

International Airlines Group is giving travelers a heads-up: ticket prices could go up soon, thanks to the Iran conflict driving oil costs higher.

With disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, jet fuel has gotten pricier.

Even though BA's parent company, IAG, tries to keep costs steady with hedging, it admits there's only so much it can do if this situation drags on.