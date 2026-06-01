International jet fuel prices in India cut 27% helping airlines

Domestic jet fuel prices unchanged

Fuel costs for domestic flights haven't budged, staying flat for the second month to keep things stable at home.

With fuel making up a huge chunk of airline expenses, earlier hikes had forced higher surcharges on international routes.

Airlines are now asking the government to bring back a pricing cap system to help balance things out.

Meanwhile, Air India has responded by cutting its international flight schedule by 27% through August, citing high fuel costs and longer routes as key reasons.