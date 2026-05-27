Investors bullish on AI, Gautam Chhaochharia says in Hong Kong
AI is still getting a lot of love from investors worldwide, with no real signs of people losing interest, even though some worry about too much money piling into tech stocks.
At a recent UBS conference in Hong Kong, Gautam Chhaochharia shared that AI keeps dominating conversations, especially in markets like Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.
Chhaochharia says fundamentals sustain AI confidence
Chhaochharia explained that strong business fundamentals and steady earnings are keeping confidence high in AI-related companies.
He also pointed out that more investors are now looking at sectors connected to the AI boom (like energy and power equipment) thanks to rising demand for computing power.
Despite market rallies, valuations in these areas still look reasonable, and there is no widespread investor fatigue on the horizon.