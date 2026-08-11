Investors drive Dalal Street after June quarter earnings, corporate moves
Business
Stock-specific action is expected to dominate Dalal Street on August 11 as investors react to another batch of June-quarter earnings and key corporate developments.
Dilip Buildcon's shares slipped 3% after its profit halved compared to last year, while KEC International also dropped 3% and hit a new low after reporting a big profit fall.
L&T Technology Services jumps on AI
L&T Technology Services jumped nearly 3% thanks to its new AI platform launch for engineering firms.
Precision Wires India actually posted strong profits but still saw its stock dip slightly.
Meanwhile, Tata Motors got a nice 2% boost as it swung from losses in the June quarter 2025 to solid profits in the June quarter 2026.