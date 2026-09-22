Investors fund both US and Chinese AI markets despite rivalry
While the US and China are competing hard in the AI space, investors aren't picking sides. They're putting money into both markets.
American banks are helping Chinese AI companies raise billions, and Chinese investors are snapping up US tech stocks.
In 2026 so far, Wall Street handled $17.2 billion worth of high-tech deals from China, nearly 30% of the sector's total issuance.
Chinese US equity holdings top $750B
Even with political tensions running high, financial ties between the two countries are surprisingly strong.
Chinese holdings in US equities have topped $750 billion, especially in semiconductors.
Meanwhile, US tech restrictions have actually sparked more interest in China's own tech sector.
All this cross-investment is keeping business connections alive and acting as a buffer against rising global tensions.