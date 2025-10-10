Investors put ₹8,363cr into gold ETFs in September
In September 2025, Indian investors moved ₹8,363 crore into gold ETFs—a huge 282% jump from August—while equity mutual fund inflows slipped by 9%.
Even so, equities have kept up positive inflows for 55 months, showing steady interest despite a shaky market.
India overtakes Japan and Australia in gold ETF rankings
India is now the world's seventh-largest holder of gold ETFs, overtaking Japan and Australia, with assets reaching $8.9 billion by September's end.
Gold prices have hit all-time highs this year, with spot rates nearing ₹1,15,349 per 10gm, as more people look for safe bets during global uncertainty.
Institutional moves drive big inflows
Expectations of interest rate cuts, ongoing inflation, and global tensions are making gold more appealing.
Experts say these big inflows reflect smart institutional moves rather than panic buying, while debt mutual funds saw heavy outflows at the same time.