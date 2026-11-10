Investors shift to emerging markets as SK Hynix, TSMC slide
Business
With big AI stocks like SK Hynix and TSMC sliding, investors are shifting their focus to emerging markets.
The MSCI developing-country index just hit a seven-month low, but these regions are drawing attention for their lower prices and higher dividend payouts: basically, better value for your money.
Portfolio managers eye high yield markets
Portfolio managers are exploring high-yield options in places like China, Hong Kong, and South America.
Sectors such as South American utilities, Chinese consumer goods, and European financial firms are especially appealing right now.
India's Nifty 50 even rose 2% on November 6, showing that not every market is feeling the AI blues.