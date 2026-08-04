Ionic Wealth launches Ionic Wealth AI for mutual fund investors

This AI isn't just another dashboard. It flags if you're putting too many eggs in one basket, spots changes in how you invest, and surfaces personalized insights just for you.

CEO and Co-founder Srikanth Subramanian says they want individual investors to get institutional-grade knowledge, built around your unique financial journey.

The feature lives inside the Ionic Wealth app, is available to existing users of the Ionic Wealth application, and targets high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, but honestly, it shows where smart investing tools are headed next.