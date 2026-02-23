iPhones become India's top export item

Apple's local game plan

Apple's rise is thanks to smart moves like using India's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and partnering with local giants like Tata.

Earlier US tariffs on Chinese electronics helped India get ahead, but with those tariffs now gone, India's manufacturing scene might face some fresh challenges.

Apple currently has five iPhone factories here operated by Tata and Foxconn and works with about 45 local suppliers—a setup that keeps it strong even as global trade rules keep shifting.